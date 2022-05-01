Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ENID, OK, UNITED STATES

    01.05.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Kathy Duran 

    71st Flying Training Wing Public Affairs

    An Undergraduate Pilot Training 2.5 student and his Instructor Pilot step to their T-6A Texan II Jan. 5 at Vance Air Force Base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kathy Duran)

    Date Taken: 01.05.2022
    Date Posted: 01.06.2022 10:03
    Photo ID: 7004177
    VIRIN: 220105-F-KC168-1087
    Resolution: 6806x4542
    Size: 5.49 MB
    Location: ENID, OK, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Returning to fly [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Kathy Duran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

