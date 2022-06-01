Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sasebo City Dezome-shiki 2022 [Image 3 of 3]

    Sasebo City Dezome-shiki 2022

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    01.06.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    Capt. David Adams, Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo speaks with Sasebo Mayor Norio Tomonaga during the annual Sasebo City Fire Department Dezome-shiki Ceremony held at Arkas Event Hall in Sasebo, Japan Jan. 6, 2022. Dezome-shiki are annual new year celebrations held by cities and fire departments around Japan to recognize the work done by firefighters, demonstrate firefighting skills, and to pray for a year free of fires. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala)

    Date Taken: 01.06.2022
    Date Posted: 01.06.2022 05:08
    Photo ID: 7004012
    VIRIN: 220106-N-CA060-2015
    Resolution: 2452x2295
    Size: 1.08 MB
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sasebo City Dezome-shiki 2022 [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Jasmine Ikusebiala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CFAS
    New Year
    Firefighters
    Dezome

