    Sasebo City Dezome-shiki 2022 [Image 2 of 3]

    Sasebo City Dezome-shiki 2022

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    01.06.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    Firefighters from the Sasebo City Fire Department perform a fire hose demonstration during the annual Dezome-shiki ceremony in Sasebo, Japan Jan. 6, 2022. Dezome-shiki are annual new year celebrations held by cities and fire departments around Japan to recognize the work done by firefighters, demonstrate firefighting skills, and to pray for a year free of fires. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala)

