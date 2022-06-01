Sasebo City Dezome-shiki 2022

Capt. David Adams, Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo stands to be recognized during the annual Sasebo City Fire Department Dezome-shiki Ceremony held at Arkas Event Hall in Sasebo, Japan Jan. 6, 2022. Dezome-shiki are annual new year celebrations held by cities and fire departments around Japan to recognize the work done by firefighters, demonstrate firefighting skills, and to pray for a year free of fires. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala)
|Date Taken:
|01.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.06.2022 05:08
|Photo ID:
|7004010
|VIRIN:
|220106-N-CA060-2009
|Resolution:
|3602x2487
|Size:
|1.11 MB
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
