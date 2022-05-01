Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    220105-N-CM110-1046 [Image 9 of 9]

    220105-N-CM110-1046

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.05.2022

    Photo by Seaman Maci Sternod 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    220105-N-CM110-1046 (Jan. 5, 2022) Aviation Ordnanceman 3rd Class Jermaine Parson, from Jacksonville, Fla., cleans condiment bottles on the mess deck aboard amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Jan. 5. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Maci Sternod)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.05.2022
    Date Posted: 01.06.2022 03:17
    Photo ID: 7003559
    VIRIN: 220105-N-CM110-1046
    Resolution: 1500x1000
    Size: 892.76 KB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 220105-N-CM110-1046 [Image 9 of 9], by SN Maci Sternod, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    220105-N-CM110-1006
    220105-N-CM110-1008
    220105-N-CM110-1012
    220105-N-CM110-1023
    220105-N-CM110-1033
    220105-N-CM110-1036
    220105-N-CM110-1037
    220105-N-CM110-1042
    220105-N-CM110-1046

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    amphib
    USS
    Sailors
    US Navy
    Tripoli

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT