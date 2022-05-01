220105-N-CM110-1042 (Jan. 5, 2022) Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Chris Washington, from Rowlett, Texas, cleans a beverage station on the mess decks aboard amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Jan. 5. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Maci Sternod)
|Date Taken:
|01.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.06.2022 03:17
|Photo ID:
|7003558
|VIRIN:
|220105-N-CM110-1042
|Resolution:
|1500x1000
|Size:
|740.94 KB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
