220105-N-CM110-1033 (Jan. 5, 2022) Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Austin Hallback, from Palm Beach County, Fla., looks through an escape hatch aboard amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Jan. 5. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Maci Sternod)
