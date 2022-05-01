220105-N-CM110-1012 (Jan. 5, 2022) USS Tripoli Command Master Chief Matthew Logsdon, right, bids farewell to Chief Operations Specialist Kelvin Powell aboard amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Jan. 5. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Maci Sternod)
|Date Taken:
|01.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.06.2022 03:17
|Photo ID:
|7003552
|VIRIN:
|220105-N-CM110-1012
|Resolution:
|1500x1000
|Size:
|846.53 KB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 220105-N-CM110-1012 [Image 9 of 9], by PO1 Peter Burghart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
