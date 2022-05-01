Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.05.2022

    Photo by Seaman Maci Sternod 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    220105-N-CM110-1006 (Jan. 5, 2022) Chief Operations Specialist Kelvin Powell, left, is piped ashore aboard amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Jan. 5. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Maci Sternod)

    Date Taken: 01.05.2022
    Date Posted: 01.06.2022 03:17
    Photo ID: 7003549
    VIRIN: 220105-N-CM110-1006
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 220105-N-CM110-1006 [Image 9 of 9], by SN Maci Sternod, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    amphib
    USS
    Sailors
    US Navy
    Tripoli

