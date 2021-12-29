U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Daniel Austin, 386th Expeditionary Medical Group Bioenvironmental Engineering Element NCO in charge, evaluates the air quality near a generator farm. Bioenvironmental engineering technicians conduct health risk assessments for occupational hazards such as noise, hazardous chemicals, and air quality. Data collected from these assessments is used to make recommendation on ways to mitigate exposures, make engineering, administrative and personal protective equipment recommendations, and help document industrial worker exposures. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Brooks)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.29.2021 Date Posted: 01.06.2022 02:26 Photo ID: 7003242 VIRIN: 211229-F-SX156-1038 Resolution: 6016x4016 Size: 4.17 MB Location: ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KW Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Bioenvironmental: more than gas mask fit tests [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Ryan Brooks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.