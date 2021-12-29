Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Bioenvironmental: more than gas mask fit tests [Image 5 of 5]

    Bioenvironmental: more than gas mask fit tests

    ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KUWAIT

    12.29.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Brooks 

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Daniel Austin, 386th Expeditionary Medical Group Bioenvironmental Engineering Element NCO in charge, evaluates the air quality near a generator farm. Bioenvironmental engineering technicians conduct health risk assessments for occupational hazards such as noise, hazardous chemicals, and air quality. Data collected from these assessments is used to make recommendation on ways to mitigate exposures, make engineering, administrative and personal protective equipment recommendations, and help document industrial worker exposures. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Brooks)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.29.2021
    Date Posted: 01.06.2022 02:26
    Photo ID: 7003242
    VIRIN: 211229-F-SX156-1038
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 4.17 MB
    Location: ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KW 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bioenvironmental: more than gas mask fit tests [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Ryan Brooks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Bioenvironmental: more than gas mask fit tests
    Bioenvironmental: more than gas mask fit tests
    Bioenvironmental: more than gas mask fit tests
    Bioenvironmental: more than gas mask fit tests
    Bioenvironmental: more than gas mask fit tests

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Bioenvironmental
    Kuwait
    386 EMDG
    386th AEW
    Ali Al Salem
    Ryan Brooks

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT