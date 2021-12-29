U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Daniel Austin, 386th Expeditionary Medical Group Bioenvironmental Engineering Element NCO in charge, evaluates the air quality near a generator farm. Bioenvironmental engineering technicians conduct health risk assessments for occupational hazards such as noise, hazardous chemicals, and air quality. Data collected from these assessments is used to make recommendation on ways to mitigate exposures, make engineering, administrative and personal protective equipment recommendations, and help document industrial worker exposures. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Brooks)
|Date Taken:
|12.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.06.2022 02:26
|Photo ID:
|7003242
|VIRIN:
|211229-F-SX156-1038
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|4.17 MB
|Location:
|ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KW
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Bioenvironmental: more than gas mask fit tests [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Ryan Brooks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
