211116-N-AC802-0121 VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (Nov. 16, 2021) Sailors assigned to the “Rampagers” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 83 conduct engine maintenance in the hush house onboard Naval Air Station Oceana. A hush house is an acoustical enclosure built fo reduce noise exposure during engine maintenance operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Megan Wollam/Released)
|Date Taken:
|11.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.05.2022 16:18
|Photo ID:
|7002142
|VIRIN:
|211116-N-AC802-0121
|Resolution:
|7607x5072
|Size:
|1.48 MB
|Location:
|VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, NAS Oceana Hush House, by PO2 Megan Wollam, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT