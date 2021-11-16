211116-N-AC802-0121 VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (Nov. 16, 2021) Sailors assigned to the “Rampagers” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 83 conduct engine maintenance in the hush house onboard Naval Air Station Oceana. A hush house is an acoustical enclosure built fo reduce noise exposure during engine maintenance operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Megan Wollam/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.16.2021 Date Posted: 01.05.2022 16:18 Photo ID: 7002142 VIRIN: 211116-N-AC802-0121 Resolution: 7607x5072 Size: 1.48 MB Location: VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NAS Oceana Hush House, by PO2 Megan Wollam, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.