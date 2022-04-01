Bravo Company Swim Qualification

U.S. Marine Corps recruits with Bravo Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, prepare to conduct the high dive for their basic swim qualification at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Jan. 4, 2021. After hitting the water recruits swim to the next portion of the test. Water survival basic is a graduation requirement that teaches recruits how to survive in an aquatic environment using different strokes and techniques while wearing a full utility uniform and pair of combat boots. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Tyler W. Abbott)

