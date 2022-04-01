Bravo Company Swim Qualification

A U.S. Marine Corps recruit with Bravo Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, participates in the Water Survival Basic Qualification course at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Jan. 4, 2021. Water survival basic is a graduation requirement that teaches recruits how to survive in an aquatic environment using different strokes and techniques while wearing a full utility uniform and pair of combat boots. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Tyler W. Abbott)

