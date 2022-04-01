Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Bravo Company Swim Qualification [Image 1 of 3]

    Bravo Company Swim Qualification

    UNITED STATES

    01.04.2022

    Photo by Cpl. Tyler Abbott 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    U.S. Marine Corps recruits with Bravo Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, jump from the platform during their basic swim qualification at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Jan. 4, 2021. Water survival basic is a graduation requirement that teaches recruits how to survive in an aquatic environment using different strokes and techniques while wearing a full utility uniform and pair of combat boots. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Tyler W. Abbott)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.04.2022
    Date Posted: 01.05.2022 16:08
    Photo ID: 7002138
    VIRIN: 220104-M-RO791-1064
    Resolution: 2048x1365
    Size: 2.26 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bravo Company Swim Qualification [Image 3 of 3], by Cpl Tyler Abbott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Bravo Company Swim Qualification
    Bravo Company Swim Qualification
    Bravo Company Swim Qualification

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Bravo Company
    USMC
    MCRD
    Swim Qualification

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT