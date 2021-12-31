Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MDNG Covid-19 Test Site [Image 2 of 4]

    MDNG Covid-19 Test Site

    BEL AIR, MD, UNITED STATES

    12.31.2021

    Photo by Airman Alexandra Huettner 

    175th WG - Maryland Air National Guard

    Members from the Maryland National Guard open a testing site at Upper Chesapeake Medical Center, Bel Air, Maryland, Dec. 31, 2021. The site was opened in response to Maryland State Governer Hogan’s declaration that Maryalnd was in a state of emergency due to rising covid-19 numbers. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Airman Alexandra Huettner)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.31.2021
    Date Posted: 01.05.2022 14:38
    Photo ID: 7002040
    VIRIN: 211231-Z-AH104-1007
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 9.32 MB
    Location: BEL AIR, MD, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MDNG Covid-19 Test Site [Image 4 of 4], by Amn Alexandra Huettner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    MDNG Covid-19 Test Site
    MDNG Covid-19 Test Site
    MDNG Covid-19 Test Site
    MDNG Covid-19 Test Site

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MDNG COVID19RESPONSE

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT