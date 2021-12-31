Members from the Maryland National Guard open a testing site at Upper Chesapeake Medical Center, Bel Air, Maryland, Dec. 31, 2021. The site was opened in response to Maryland State Governer Hogan’s declaration that Maryalnd was in a state of emergency due to rising covid-19 numbers. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Airman Alexandra Huettner)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.31.2021 Date Posted: 01.05.2022 14:38 Photo ID: 7002037 VIRIN: 211231-Z-AH104-1004 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 8.66 MB Location: BEL AIR, MD, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MDNG Covid-19 Test Site [Image 4 of 4], by Amn Alexandra Huettner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.