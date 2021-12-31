Members from the Maryland National Guard open a testing site at Upper Chesapeake Medical Center, Bel Air, Maryland, Dec. 31, 2021. The site was opened in response to Maryland State Governer Hogan’s declaration that Maryalnd was in a state of emergency due to rising covid-19 numbers. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Airman Alexandra Huettner)
|Date Taken:
|12.31.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.05.2022 14:38
|Photo ID:
|7002037
|VIRIN:
|211231-Z-AH104-1004
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|8.66 MB
|Location:
|BEL AIR, MD, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MDNG Covid-19 Test Site [Image 4 of 4], by Amn Alexandra Huettner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT