Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    COVID-19 Triage Testing surges at Naval Hospital Bremerton

    COVID-19 Triage Testing surges at Naval Hospital Bremerton

    BREMERTON, WA, UNITED STATES

    01.05.2022

    Photo by Douglas Stutz 

    Naval Hospital Bremerton/Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Bremerton

    With the Omicron variant of the highly-infectious COVID virus bringing a surge of patients requesting symptomatic COVID-19 testing at Naval Hospital Bremerton, the Urgent Care Clinic is limiting testing services to active duty personnel assigned to units with no testing resources; beneficiaries over age 50; and those with symptoms severe enough to require medical evaluation and the need to be seen by a physician. Symptoms considered severe include shortness of breath, new onset of cough, an acute loss of smell/taste, fever, chills, muscle aches, headaches, sore throat, and fatigue.
    Asymptomatic testing support for those identified as a close contact or for official travel is still available on NHB’s Third Floor of the Family Medicine wing when ordered in advance by a medical provider. Local testing resources are also available through Kitsap Public Health: Click here for the list of Testing Facilities in Kitsap County:
    https://kitsappublichealth.org/CommunityHealth/files/COVID/COVID-TestingFacilities.pdf
    NHB is also providing – by appointment - the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to all eligible beneficiaries age 5 and older, as well as vaccine booster shot:
    https://bremerton.tricare.mil/Patient-Resources/-COVID-19-Vaccine

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.05.2022
    Date Posted: 01.05.2022 14:08
    Photo ID: 7002015
    VIRIN: 220105-N-HU933-482
    Resolution: 5151x3843
    Size: 2.18 MB
    Location: BREMERTON, WA, US 
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, COVID-19 Triage Testing surges at Naval Hospital Bremerton, by Douglas Stutz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    COVID-19 Triage Testing surges at Naval Hospital Bremerton

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    nhb
    #NavyMedicine
    nmrtc bremerton
    COVID testing
    omicron

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT