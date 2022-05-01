COVID-19 Triage Testing surges at Naval Hospital Bremerton

With the Omicron variant of the highly-infectious COVID virus bringing a surge of patients requesting symptomatic COVID-19 testing at Naval Hospital Bremerton, the Urgent Care Clinic is limiting testing services to active duty personnel assigned to units with no testing resources; beneficiaries over age 50; and those with symptoms severe enough to require medical evaluation and the need to be seen by a physician. Symptoms considered severe include shortness of breath, new onset of cough, an acute loss of smell/taste, fever, chills, muscle aches, headaches, sore throat, and fatigue.

Asymptomatic testing support for those identified as a close contact or for official travel is still available on NHB’s Third Floor of the Family Medicine wing when ordered in advance by a medical provider. Local testing resources are also available through Kitsap Public Health: Click here for the list of Testing Facilities in Kitsap County:

https://kitsappublichealth.org/CommunityHealth/files/COVID/COVID-TestingFacilities.pdf

NHB is also providing – by appointment - the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to all eligible beneficiaries age 5 and older, as well as vaccine booster shot:

https://bremerton.tricare.mil/Patient-Resources/-COVID-19-Vaccine

