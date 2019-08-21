Supervisory Contract Specialist John Denton was Acknowledged for 35 Years of Federal Service by Capt. Greg Vinci, NAVFAC Washington commanding officer
|Date Taken:
|08.21.2019
|Date Posted:
|01.05.2022 10:49
|Photo ID:
|7001886
|VIRIN:
|220105-N-HG124-1001
|Resolution:
|3984x2656
|Size:
|363.51 KB
|Location:
|DC, US
|Hometown:
|CHESAPEAKE BEACH, MD, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Contract Specialist John Denton Acknowledged for 35 Years of Federal Service [Image 3 of 3], by Matthew Stinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Navy Contract Specialist Celebrated for Nearly Four Decades of Service
LEAVE A COMMENT