    Contract Specialist John Denton Acknowledged for 35 Years of Federal Service [Image 1 of 3]

    Contract Specialist John Denton Acknowledged for 35 Years of Federal Service

    DC, UNITED STATES

    08.21.2019

    Photo by Matthew Stinson 

    Naval Facilities Engineering Command Washington

    Supervisory Contract Specialist John Denton was Acknowledged for 35 Years of Federal Service by Capt. Greg Vinci, NAVFAC Washington commanding officer

    Date Taken: 08.21.2019
    Date Posted: 01.05.2022 10:49
    Location: DC, US
    Hometown: CHESAPEAKE BEACH, MD, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Contract Specialist John Denton Acknowledged for 35 Years of Federal Service [Image 3 of 3], by Matthew Stinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Contract Specialist John Denton Acknowledged for 35 Years of Federal Service
    John Denton Delivers Presentation During Design and Construction Conference
    Supervisory Contract Specialist John Denton

    Navy Contract Specialist Celebrated for Nearly Four Decades of Service

    NAVFAC
    Engineer
    Navy
    Washington
    Maryland
    Civil Engineer Corps

