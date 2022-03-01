NEX Bangor associates delivery good via sled

NEX Bangor, Washington, associates ensure Sailors had what they needed after a snow storm in early January 2022. The associates replenished stock at the Leatherneck and Barracks Micro Markets via sled because roads were unpassable due to of snow and ice. The Navy Exchange Service Command (NEXCOM) is comprised of 16,000 personnel worldwide facilitating seven business lines, NEX retail stores, Navy Lodges, Navy Gateway Inns & Suites, Ships Store Program, Navy Clothing and Textile Research Facility, Uniform Program Management Office and Telecommunications Program Office. (U.S. Navy photo)

