    NRMA Fire & Emergency Services Completes Integrated Fire Drill with Ship, Local Firefighters [Image 1 of 2]

    VIRGINIA BEACH, UNITED STATES

    12.06.2021

    Photo by Michelle Stewart 

    Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story

    Navy Region Mid-Atlantic Fire & Emergency Services Battalion Chief Edgar Etheridge, Captain Chad Walkosz and firefighter Austin Pope discuss operations for the USS Whidbey Island (LSD 41) integrated firefighting training operation, Dec. 6.

    Date Taken: 12.06.2021
    JEBLCFS

    JEB Little Creek-Fort Story

    USS Whidbey Island(LSD 41)

    JEBLCFS
    JEB Little Creek-Fort Story
    USS Whidbey Island(LSD 41)
    Integrated Fire Training

