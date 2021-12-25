Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Christmas steel beach aboard USS Portland [Image 3 of 3]

    Christmas steel beach aboard USS Portland

    USS PORTLAND (LPD 27), GULF OF ADEN

    12.25.2021

    Photo by Cpl. Patrick Katz 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    211225-M-PO838-3097 GULF OF ADEN (Dec. 25, 2021) Marines and Sailors aboard the amphibious transport dock USS Portland (LPD 27) enjoy their Christmas evening with a steel beach picnic, Dec. 25. Portland and the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit are deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Patrick Katz/Released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Christmas steel beach aboard USS Portland [Image 3 of 3], by Cpl Patrick Katz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CENTCOM
    MARCENT
    USCENTCOM
    NAVCENT
    C5F
    USCENTCOMPA

