Christmas steel beach aboard USS Portland

211225-M-PO838-3097 GULF OF ADEN (Dec. 25, 2021) Marines and Sailors aboard the amphibious transport dock USS Portland (LPD 27) enjoy their Christmas evening with a steel beach picnic, Dec. 25. Portland and the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit are deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Patrick Katz/Released)

