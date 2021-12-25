Christmas steel beach aboard USS Portland

211225-M-PO838-3032 GULF OF ADEN (Dec. 25, 2021) Marines and Sailors play cornhole during a steel beach picnic aboard the amphibious transport dock USS Portland (LPD 27), Dec. 25. Portland and the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit are deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Patrick Katz/Released)

Date Taken: 12.25.2021 Date Posted: 01.05.2022 Location: USS PORTLAND (LPD 27), GULF OF ADEN