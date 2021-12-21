SrA Christi Mikeska of the Week

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Christi Mikeska, 67th Fighter Squadron squadron aviation resource manager from Corpus Christi, Texas was selected as the 18th Wing’s Airman of the Week for the week of January 10 - 14, 2022, at Kadena Air Base, Japan. The Airman of the Week program is an opportunity for outstanding Airmen to be recognized by KAB leadership as well as showcase these young leaders to their peers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Naoto Anazawa)

