Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Operation Continue Safe JTF-PR [Image 5 of 6]

    Operation Continue Safe JTF-PR

    UNITED STATES

    01.04.2022

    Photo by Master Sgt. Tomas Ramirez 

    156th Wing

    P.R. Army State Guard Cpl. Doris Osorio Cirino, a registered nurse attached to the Joint Task Force – Puerto Rico, administrates the COVID-19 molecular test to a visitor at “Centro de Bellas Artes” in Caguas, Puerto Rico, January 4, 2022. The JTF - PR continued supporting the Department of Health in administering molecular tests across the island to ensure citizens' health and safety as part of Operation Continue Safe. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Tomas Ramirez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.04.2022
    Date Posted: 01.04.2022 19:47
    Photo ID: 7001634
    VIRIN: 220104-Z-DG901-1005
    Resolution: 3696x2448
    Size: 3.33 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Operation Continue Safe JTF-PR [Image 6 of 6], by MSgt Tomas Ramirez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Operation Continue Safe JTF-PR
    Operation Continue Safe JTF-PR
    Operation Continue Safe JTF-PR
    Operation Continue Safe JTF-PR
    Operation Continue Safe JTF-PR
    Operation Continue Safe JTF-PR

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Puerto Rico National Guard
    National Guard Bureau
    Army National Guard
    JTF-PR
    Joint Task Force-PR

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT