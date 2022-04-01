Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Operation Continue Safe JTF-PR [Image 3 of 6]

    Operation Continue Safe JTF-PR

    UNITED STATES

    01.04.2022

    Photo by Master Sgt. Tomas Ramirez 

    156th Wing

    U.S. Air National Guard Airman 1st Class Keyla Rey, an aerospace medical service, attached to the Joint Task Force – Puerto Rico, process one molecular test at “Centro de Bellas Artes” in Caguas, Puerto Rico, January 4, 2022. The JTF - PR continued supporting the Department of Health in administering and processing COVID-19 molecular tests across the island to ensure citizens' health and safety as part of Operation Continue Safe. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Tomas Ramirez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.04.2022
    Date Posted: 01.04.2022 19:47
    Photo ID: 7001632
    VIRIN: 220104-Z-DG901-1003
    Resolution: 3696x2448
    Size: 3.69 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Operation Continue Safe JTF-PR [Image 6 of 6], by MSgt Tomas Ramirez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Puerto Rico National Guard
    National Guard Bureau
    Army National Guard
    JTF-PR
    Joint Task Force-PR

