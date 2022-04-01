U.S. Air National Guard Airman 1st Class Keyla Rey, an aerospace medical service, attached to the Joint Task Force – Puerto Rico, process one molecular test at “Centro de Bellas Artes” in Caguas, Puerto Rico, January 4, 2022. The JTF - PR continued supporting the Department of Health in administering and processing COVID-19 molecular tests across the island to ensure citizens' health and safety as part of Operation Continue Safe. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Tomas Ramirez)
|Date Taken:
|01.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.04.2022 19:47
|Photo ID:
|7001632
|VIRIN:
|220104-Z-DG901-1003
|Resolution:
|3696x2448
|Size:
|3.69 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Operation Continue Safe JTF-PR [Image 6 of 6], by MSgt Tomas Ramirez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
