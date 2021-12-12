211212-N-DW148-1455 SANTA RITA, Guam (Dec. 12, 2021) U.S. Navy Seabees with Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 5 and Underwater Construction Team 2 unload gear from the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Sequoia (WLB 215) onboard Naval Base Guam. The U.S. Navy Seabees with NMCB-5 are deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations, supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific, strengthening their alliances and partnerships, and providing general engineering and civil support to joint operational forces. Homeported out of Port Hueneme, California, NMCB-5 has 13 detail sites deployed throughout the U.S. and Indo-Pacific area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Steelworker 2nd Class Luvenia Everettjackson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.12.2021 Date Posted: 01.04.2022 18:19 Photo ID: 7001621 VIRIN: 211212-N-DW148-1455 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 3.4 MB Location: GU Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, US Navy Seabees with NMCB-5 and UCT 2 unload gear from the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Sequoia (WLB 215) onboard Naval Base Guam [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Luvenia Everettjackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.