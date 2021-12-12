Assistant Adjutant General Brig. Gen. Steve Alkire speaks following the traditional change of command ceremony at Joint Force Headquarters in Cheyenne, Wyo., on Dec. 12, 2021. Brig. Gen. Brian Nesvik relinquished command of the Wyoming Army National Guard to Alkire. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Kristina Kranz)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.12.2021 Date Posted: 01.04.2022 16:12 Photo ID: 7001502 VIRIN: 211212-Z-GK683-0066 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 40.94 MB Location: CHEYENNE, WY, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, A new commander for the Wyoming Army National Guard [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Kristina Kranz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.