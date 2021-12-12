State Command Sgt. Maj. Lindsay Schmidt passes along a gift to Brig. Gen. Brian Nesvik following the traditional change of command ceremony at Joint Force Headquarters in Cheyenne, Wyo., on Dec. 12, 2021. Nesvik relinquished command of the Wyoming Army National Guard to Brig. Gen. Steve Alkire. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Kristina Kranz)
|Date Taken:
|12.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.04.2022 16:12
|Photo ID:
|7001501
|VIRIN:
|211212-Z-GK683-0071
|Resolution:
|7722x5148
|Size:
|36.44 MB
|Location:
|CHEYENNE, WY, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, A new commander for the Wyoming Army National Guard [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Kristina Kranz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT