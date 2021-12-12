State Command Sgt. Maj. Lindsay Schmidt passes along a gift to Brig. Gen. Brian Nesvik following the traditional change of command ceremony at Joint Force Headquarters in Cheyenne, Wyo., on Dec. 12, 2021. Nesvik relinquished command of the Wyoming Army National Guard to Brig. Gen. Steve Alkire. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Kristina Kranz)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.12.2021 Date Posted: 01.04.2022 16:12 Photo ID: 7001501 VIRIN: 211212-Z-GK683-0071 Resolution: 7722x5148 Size: 36.44 MB Location: CHEYENNE, WY, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, A new commander for the Wyoming Army National Guard [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Kristina Kranz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.