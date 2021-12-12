Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A new commander for the Wyoming Army National Guard

    A new commander for the Wyoming Army National Guard

    CHEYENNE, WY, UNITED STATES

    12.12.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Kristina Kranz 

    197th Public Affairs Detachment

    State Command Sgt. Maj. Lindsay Schmidt passes along a gift to Brig. Gen. Brian Nesvik following the traditional change of command ceremony at Joint Force Headquarters in Cheyenne, Wyo., on Dec. 12, 2021. Nesvik relinquished command of the Wyoming Army National Guard to Brig. Gen. Steve Alkire. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Kristina Kranz)

    Date Taken: 12.12.2021
    Date Posted: 01.04.2022 16:12
    Photo ID: 7001501
    VIRIN: 211212-Z-GK683-0071
    Resolution: 7722x5148
    Size: 36.44 MB
    Location: CHEYENNE, WY, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    Wyoming Army National Guard
    soldiers
    military
    defense
    change of command
    traditional ceremony

