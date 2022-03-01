A tomb guard from the 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) walks the mat during a snow storm at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Va., Jan. 3, 2022. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.03.2022 Date Posted: 01.04.2022 11:35 Photo ID: 7001215 VIRIN: 220103-A-IW468-068 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 12.68 MB Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US Web Views: 8 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, First Snow of 2022, by Elizabeth Fraser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.