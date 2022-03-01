A tomb guard from the 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) walks the mat during a snow storm at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Va., Jan. 3, 2022. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)
|Date Taken:
|01.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.04.2022 11:35
|Photo ID:
|7001215
|VIRIN:
|220103-A-IW468-068
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|12.68 MB
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VA, US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|2
This work, First Snow of 2022, by Elizabeth Fraser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
