    First Snow of 2022

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.03.2022

    Photo by Elizabeth Fraser   

    Arlington National Cemetery   

    A tomb guard from the 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) walks the mat during a snow storm at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Va., Jan. 3, 2022. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)

    snow
    arlington national cemetery
    tomb of the unknown soldier
    tomb guard
    tus
    senitnel

