Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Naval Medical Center Portsmouth's First Baby of 2022

    Naval Medical Center Portsmouth's First Baby of 2022

    PORTSMOUTH, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.02.2022

    Photo by Seaman Ariana Torman 

    Naval Medical Center - Portsmouth

    Naval Medical Center Portsmouth (NMCP) is proud to announce its First Baby of the New Year!
    The first baby of 2022, Grayson, was born at 9:19 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 1. NMCP’s RN Kim Roquemore (left), along with Lt. j.g. Brandi Parks, presented Grayson’s parents, Chelsea Hoffman and Petty Officer 2nd Class Calvin Moubray, with a new-baby basket provided by the Oakleaf Club of Tidewater.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.02.2022
    Date Posted: 01.04.2022 08:20
    Photo ID: 7001025
    VIRIN: 220102-N-ZM949-1009
    Resolution: 6443x4212
    Size: 11.95 MB
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VA, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Naval Medical Center Portsmouth's First Baby of 2022, by SN Ariana Torman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #NMCP

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT