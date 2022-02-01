Naval Medical Center Portsmouth's First Baby of 2022

Naval Medical Center Portsmouth (NMCP) is proud to announce its First Baby of the New Year!
The first baby of 2022, Grayson, was born at 9:19 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 1. NMCP’s RN Kim Roquemore (left), along with Lt. j.g. Brandi Parks, presented Grayson’s parents, Chelsea Hoffman and Petty Officer 2nd Class Calvin Moubray, with a new-baby basket provided by the Oakleaf Club of Tidewater.
