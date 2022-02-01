220102-N-UN585-1225 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Jan. 2, 2022) The Turkish frigate TCG Goksu (F 497), left, and the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Gravely (DDG 107) participate in a photo exercise with the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ross (DDG 71) (not pictured) in the Mediterranean Sea, Jan. 2, 2022. Ross, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its 12th patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Claire DuBois/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.02.2022 Date Posted: 01.04.2022 08:13 Photo ID: 7001024 VIRIN: 220102-N-UN585-1225 Resolution: 6439x4293 Size: 634.34 KB Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA Web Views: 9 Downloads: 4 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Ross participates in Photo Exercise [Image 10 of 10], by PO2 Claire DuBois, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.