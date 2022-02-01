Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ross participates in Photo Exercise [Image 10 of 10]

    USS Ross participates in Photo Exercise

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    01.02.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Claire DuBois  

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element East Detachment Europe

    220102-N-UN585-1225 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Jan. 2, 2022) The Turkish frigate TCG Goksu (F 497), left, and the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Gravely (DDG 107) participate in a photo exercise with the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ross (DDG 71) (not pictured) in the Mediterranean Sea, Jan. 2, 2022. Ross, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its 12th patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Claire DuBois/Released)

    Date Taken: 01.02.2022
    Date Posted: 01.04.2022 08:13
    Photo ID: 7001024
    VIRIN: 220102-N-UN585-1225
    Resolution: 6439x4293
    Size: 634.34 KB
    Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ross participates in Photo Exercise [Image 10 of 10], by PO2 Claire DuBois, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Ross (DDG 71)

    formation
    PHOTOEX
    6th Fleet
    USS Ross (DDG 71)

