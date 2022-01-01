USS Ross deploys sonar for exercise

220101-N-UN585-3149 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Jan. 1, 2022) Sonar Technician (Surface) 2nd Class Colten Wasden, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ross (DDG 71), deploys a towed torpedo decoy for an exercise while underway in the Mediterranean Sea, Jan. 1, 2022. Ross, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its 12th patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Claire DuBois/Released)

