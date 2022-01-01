USS Ross deploys sonar for exercise

220101-N-UN585-3117 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Jan. 1, 2022) Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ross (DDG 71) deploy Tactical Towed Array Sonar for an exercise while underway in the Mediterranean Sea, Jan. 1, 2022. Ross, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its 12th patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Claire DuBois/Released)

Date Taken: 01.01.2022 Date Posted: 01.04.2022