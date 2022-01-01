Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ross deploys sonar for exercise [Image 3 of 8]

    USS Ross deploys sonar for exercise

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    01.01.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Claire DuBois  

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element East Detachment Europe

    220101-N-UN585-3027 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Jan. 1, 2022) Sonar Technician (Surface) 3rd Class Paige Jewett, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ross (DDG 71), helps deploy Tactical Towed Array Sonar for an exercise while underway in the Mediterranean Sea, Jan. 1, 2022. Ross, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its 12th patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Claire DuBois/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

