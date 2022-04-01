Camp Hansen Typhoon Motors receives gift of appreciation

U.S. Marine Corps Col. Lester Gerber, Commanding Officer of III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, presents a gift of appreciation to Camp Hansen Typhoon Motors in Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 4, 2022. The gift was given to show appreciation of the vehicle repair work Typhoon Motors employees provide to service members stationed on Okinawa. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Kira Liss)

