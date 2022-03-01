USS Milwaukee Departs Naval Station Guantanamo Bay

220103-N-GF955-1046

NAVAL STATION GUANTANAMO BAY, Cuba - (Jan. 3, 2022) -- The Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Milwaukee (LCS 5) departs Naval Station Guantanamo, Jan. 3, 2022. Milwaukee is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Aaron Lau/Released)

Date Taken: 01.03.2022