    USS Milwaukee Departs Naval Station Guantanamo Bay [Image 1 of 2]

    USS Milwaukee Departs Naval Station Guantanamo Bay

    CUBA

    01.03.2022

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    NAVAL STATION GUANTANAMO BAY, Cuba - (Jan. 3, 2022) -- The Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Milwaukee (LCS 5) departs Naval Station Guantanamo, Jan. 3, 2022. Milwaukee is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Aaron Lau/Released)

    Date Taken: 01.03.2022
    Date Posted: 01.03.2022 22:10
    VIRIN: 220103-N-GF955-1002
    Departure
    Cuba
    USS Milwaukee
    LCS 5
    U.S. NAVSO/U.S. 4th Fleet

