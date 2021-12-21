Fighting the pandemic

U.S. Army National Guard Specialist Jan De Jesus, a signal support specialist with the Joint Force Task Force Puerto Rico J6, clean a Very Small Aperture Terminal satellite at Ft. Buchanan, Puerto Rico, December 21, 2021. JTF-PR-J6 Guardsmen perform many troubleshooting processes necessary to get the VSATs and other communication devices functioning correctly to support the Covid-19 pandemic mobilization. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Tomas Ramirez)

