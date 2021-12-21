Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fighting the pandemic

    Fighting the pandemic

    UNITED STATES

    12.21.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. Tomas Ramirez 

    Puerto Rico National Guard

    U.S. Army National Guard Specialist Jan De Jesus, a signal support specialist with the Joint Force Task Force Puerto Rico J6, clean a Very Small Aperture Terminal satellite at Ft. Buchanan, Puerto Rico, December 21, 2021. JTF-PR-J6 Guardsmen perform many troubleshooting processes necessary to get the VSATs and other communication devices functioning correctly to support the Covid-19 pandemic mobilization. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Tomas Ramirez)

    Date Taken: 12.21.2021
    Air National Guard
    Puerto Rico National Guard
    National Guard Bureau
    Army National Guard
    JTF-PR
    Joint Task Force-PR

