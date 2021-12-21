Fighting the pandemic

U.S. Army National Guard Specialist Jan De Jesus, a signal support specialist with the Joint Force Task Force Puerto Rico J6, clean a Very Small Aperture Terminal satellite at Ft. Buchanan, Puerto Rico, December 21, 2021. JTF-PR-J6 Guardsmen perform many troubleshooting processes necessary to get the VSATs and other communication devices functioning correctly to support the Covid-19 pandemic mobilization. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Tomas Ramirez)
|Date Taken:
|12.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.03.2022 20:51
|Photo ID:
|7000878
|VIRIN:
|211221-Z-DG901-1001
|Resolution:
|4800x3200
|Size:
|7.19 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
