211230-N-PH222-1327 PHILIPPINE SEA (Dec. 30, 2021)
Sailors operate a rigid hull inflatable boat during small boat operations aboard Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Charleston (LCS 18). Charleston, part of Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 7, is on a rotational deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operation to enhance interoperability with partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ryan M. Breeden)
|Date Taken:
|12.30.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.03.2022 20:43
|Photo ID:
|7000873
|VIRIN:
|211230-N-PH222-1327
|Resolution:
|5127x3662
|Size:
|885.08 KB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|3
This work, USS Charleston Sailors Participate in Small Boat Operations [Image 15 of 15], by PO2 Ryan Breeden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT