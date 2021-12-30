211230-N-PH222-1237 PHILIPPINE SEA (Dec. 30, 2021)



Sailors prepare to recover a rigid hull inflatable boat during small boat operations aboard Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Charleston (LCS 18). Charleston, part of Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 7, is on a rotational deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operation to enhance interoperability with partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ryan M. Breeden)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.30.2021 Date Posted: 01.03.2022 20:43 Photo ID: 7000871 VIRIN: 211230-N-PH222-1237 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 1.02 MB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 3 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Charleston Sailors Participate in Small Boat Operations [Image 15 of 15], by PO2 Ryan Breeden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.