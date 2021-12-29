USS Charleston Sailors Participate in Simulated Firefighting Exercise

211229-N-PH222-1177 PHILIPPINE SEA (Dec. 29, 2021)



Mineman 2nd Class Alan Molina, from Summit, Illinois, communicates a status update during a simulated firefighting exercise aboard Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Charleston (LCS 18). Charleston, part of Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 7, is on a rotational deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operation to enhance interoperability with partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ryan M. Breeden)

Date Taken: 12.29.2021
Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
Photo by PO2 Ryan Breeden