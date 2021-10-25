Royal Canadian Air Force Arctic Guardian keeps watch with 176th Air Defense Squadron

JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska -- Royal Canadian Air Force Capt. Elyse O’Brien, 176th Air Defense Squadron air battle manager, monitors her radar-display scope Oct. 25, 2021, at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska. O’Brien and other 176th ADS RCAF Airmen are an integral part of the squadron’s mission of defending North American airspace. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by David Bedard/Released)

