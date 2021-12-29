USAFA Men's Basketball Vs Utah State

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- Air Force guard Ethan Taylor drives to the basket against Utah State during a home game at Clune Arena on December 29, 2021, in Colorado Springs, Colo. Air Force opened Mountain West play with a 49-47 win over Utah State. (U.S. Air Force photo/Joshua Armstrong)
|Date Taken:
|12.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.03.2022 16:13
|Photo ID:
|7000720
|VIRIN:
|211228-F-NH566-1025
|Resolution:
|3600x2396
|Size:
|3.02 MB
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
