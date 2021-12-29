U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- Air Force guard Ethan Taylor drives to the basket against Utah State during a home game at Clune Arena on December 29, 2021, in Colorado Springs, Colo. Air Force opened Mountain West play with a 49-47 win over Utah State. (U.S. Air Force photo/Joshua Armstrong)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.29.2021 Date Posted: 01.03.2022 16:13 Photo ID: 7000718 VIRIN: 211228-F-NH566-1012 Resolution: 3600x2403 Size: 3.57 MB Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USAFA Men's Basketball Vs Utah State [Image 5 of 5], by Joshua Armstrong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.