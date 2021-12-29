Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAFA Men's Basketball Vs Utah State [Image 1 of 5]

    USAFA Men's Basketball Vs Utah State

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    12.29.2021

    Photo by Joshua Armstrong 

    U.S. Air Force Academy

    U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- Air Force guard A.J. Walker looks for an opening against Utah State during a home game at Clune Arena on December 29, 2021, in Colorado Springs, Colo. Air Force opened Mountain West play with a 49-47 win over Utah State. (U.S. Air Force photo/Joshua Armstrong)

    Date Taken: 12.29.2021
    Date Posted: 01.03.2022 16:13
    Photo ID: 7000716
    VIRIN: 211228-F-NH566-1002
    Resolution: 3600x2403
    Size: 3.62 MB
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAFA Men's Basketball Vs Utah State [Image 5 of 5], by Joshua Armstrong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

