Tech. Sgt Laurence Bejerana, left, and Tech. Sgt. JeanPaul Zelaya-Rios, 624th Regional Support Group client systems technicians, test audio equipment during a retirement ceremony dress rehearsal on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Nov. 7, 2021. Client system personnel deploy, sustain, troubleshoot, and repair standard voice, data, video network, and cryptographic client devices in fixed and deployed environments.



Bejerana has served in the Air Force Guard and Reserve for over two decades. He joined the 624th Regional Support Group two years ago. Originally from Guam, Bejerana loves tinkering with computers and equipment. He enjoys the mental challenge of solving problems. In his civilian career he works as an Information Technology specialist for the Defense Prisoner of War/Missing in Action Accounting Agency.



This is why he loves his job.



“The challenges we are faced with every Unit Training Assembly is different,” he said. “We find solutions for users and help them.”

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.07.2021 Date Posted: 01.03.2022 13:25 Photo ID: 7000608 VIRIN: 211107-F-QR787-0008 Resolution: 5038x3359 Size: 2.52 MB Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 624th RSG Communications Support Team Unites with Music, by James Bowman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.