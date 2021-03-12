1st Marine Corps District Marines attend NYSSMA Conference

U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Daniel Stuckart, the executive officer for Marine Corps Recruiting Station Albany, and Gunnery Sgt. James Holt, the musician technical assistant for 1st Marine Corps District, give out t-shirts to students who do pushups at the New York State School Music Association in Rochester, New York, Dec. 3, 2021. The Marines attended the conference to advertise the Musician Enlistment Option Program that the Marine Corps offers. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Patrick Crosley)

