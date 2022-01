U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. James Holt, the musician technical assistant for 1st Marine Corps District, speaks to students at the New York State School Music Association in Rochester, New York, Dec. 3, 2021. The Marines attended the conference to advertise the Musician Enlistment Option Program that the Marine Corps offers. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Patrick Crosley)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.03.2021 Date Posted: 01.03.2022 09:29 Photo ID: 7000418 VIRIN: 211203-M-UY835-1012 Resolution: 7509x5006 Size: 3.4 MB Location: ROCHESTER, NY, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 1st Marine Corps District Marines attend NYSSMA Conference [Image 3 of 3], by Cpl Patrick Crosley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.