Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    1st Marine Corps District Marines attend NYSSMA Conference [Image 1 of 3]

    1st Marine Corps District Marines attend NYSSMA Conference

    ROCHESTER, NY, UNITED STATES

    12.03.2021

    Photo by Cpl. Patrick Crosley 

    1st Marine Corps District

    U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. James Holt, the musician technical assistant for 1st Marine Corps District, speaks to students at the New York State School Music Association in Rochester, New York, Dec. 3, 2021. The Marines attended the conference to advertise the Musician Enlistment Option Program that the Marine Corps offers. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Patrick Crosley)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.03.2021
    Date Posted: 01.03.2022 09:29
    Photo ID: 7000418
    VIRIN: 211203-M-UY835-1012
    Resolution: 7509x5006
    Size: 3.4 MB
    Location: ROCHESTER, NY, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st Marine Corps District Marines attend NYSSMA Conference [Image 3 of 3], by Cpl Patrick Crosley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    1st Marine Corps District Marines attend NYSSMA Conference
    1st Marine Corps District Marines attend NYSSMA Conference
    1st Marine Corps District Marines attend NYSSMA Conference

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Musicians
    Albany
    Rochester
    Marines
    Band
    Meop

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT