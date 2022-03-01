USS Ross participates in Gunnery Exercise

220103-N-UN585-1008 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Jan. 3, 2022) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ross (DDG 71) fires its close-in weapons system while underway in the Mediterranean Sea, Jan. 3, 2022. Ross, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its 12th patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Claire DuBois/Released)

