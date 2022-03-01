Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ross participates in Gunnery Exercise [Image 3 of 7]

    USS Ross participates in Gunnery Exercise

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    01.03.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Claire DuBois  

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element East Detachment Europe

    220103-N-UN585-1008 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Jan. 3, 2022) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ross (DDG 71) fires its close-in weapons system while underway in the Mediterranean Sea, Jan. 3, 2022. Ross, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its 12th patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Claire DuBois/Released)

    Date Taken: 01.03.2022
    Date Posted: 01.03.2022 08:58
    Photo ID: 7000412
    VIRIN: 220103-N-UN585-1008
    Resolution: 1452x968
    Size: 354.17 KB
    Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ross participates in Gunnery Exercise [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Claire DuBois, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Ross (DDG 71)

    CIWS
    USS Ross (DDG 71)
    GUNEX

