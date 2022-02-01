USS Ross replenishes at sea with USNS Supply

220102-N-UN585-2190 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Jan. 2, 2022) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ross (DDG 71), right, breaks away from the fast combat support ship USNS Supply (T-AOE 6), center, as it continues a replenishment-at-sea with the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Roosevelt (DDG 80), Jan. 2, 2022. Ross, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its 12th patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Claire DuBois/Released)

