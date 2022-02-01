Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Ross replenishes at sea with USNS Supply [Image 8 of 8]

    USS Ross replenishes at sea with USNS Supply

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    01.02.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Claire DuBois  

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element East Detachment Europe

    220102-N-UN585-2190 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Jan. 2, 2022) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ross (DDG 71), right, breaks away from the fast combat support ship USNS Supply (T-AOE 6), center, as it continues a replenishment-at-sea with the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Roosevelt (DDG 80), Jan. 2, 2022. Ross, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its 12th patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Claire DuBois/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.02.2022
    Date Posted: 01.03.2022 08:40
    Photo ID: 7000401
    VIRIN: 220102-N-UN585-2190
    Resolution: 6670x4447
    Size: 597.86 KB
    Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ross replenishes at sea with USNS Supply [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Claire DuBois, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Ross replenishes at sea with USNS Supply
    USS Ross replenishes at sea with USNS Supply
    USS Ross replenishes at sea with USNS Supply
    USS Ross replenishes at sea with USNS Supply
    USS Ross replenishes at sea with USNS Supply
    USS Ross replenishes at sea with USNS Supply
    USS Ross replenishes at sea with USNS Supply
    USS Ross replenishes at sea with USNS Supply

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    USS Ross (DDG 71)

    TAGS

    6th Fleet
    replenishment-at-sea
    USNS Supply
    USS Roosevelt (DDG 80)
    USS Ross (DDG 71)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT